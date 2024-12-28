Martin Amidu: Bawumia Must Reconstruct His Image to Secure Future Presidency

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has weighed in on the political prospects of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, offering a candid assessment of his chances for the presidency.

In his latest public commentary, Amidu acknowledged that while Bawumia remains a viable presidential candidate, his political future hinges on a significant rebranding of his image.

Amidu emphasized that Bawumia’s current public perception—often seen as a mere clone or poodle of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo—has hindered his ability to connect with voters. Reflecting on the perceived mismanagement and challenges faced by the current administration under Akufo-Addo, Amidu stated that Bawumia’s association with the government’s “mess” would need to be disentangled for him to be seen as a credible presidential candidate in future elections.

For Bawumia to have any chance at the presidency, Amidu argued that the vice president must present himself as an independent figure with a distinct identity, grounded in the cultural and moral values of his heritage as the son of Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia. By shedding the image of being a mere political pawn, he suggested, Bawumia could earn the trust and support of the electorate, moving beyond the shadow of his current association with Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Amidu’s comments come amid growing speculation about Bawumia’s potential run for president in 2024, particularly after the relatively quick results in the election showed that the vice president’s path forward remains a complex one. For Bawumia to succeed, he must undergo a major image reconstruction, focusing on a more authentic portrayal of himself as a true son of the Northern Tradition (NT), with a commitment to integrity and cultural values.

This critique by Amidu adds to the ongoing debate within Ghanaian politics on the direction of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the challenges Bawumia faces in establishing his own identity ahead of future presidential races.