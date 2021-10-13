Martin Cibz Pipigee eyes NDC Western Regional youth organizer position

A former Branch Youth Organizer and Executive Aide of Samia Yaba nkrumah-jomoro , Mr Martin Woku Anlimah, has formally declared his intention to run as regional Youth Organizer of the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The aspiring Youth Organizer made his intentions known at a press conference organized at the Bogoso Golden Hotel.

Speaking to teeming supporters most of whom are branch and Constituency Youth Organizers, MCP, popularly known as Pipigee said his decision to contest for the position is as result of his desire to see the NDC return to power come 2024 with the Youth at the forefront of that charge.

He said, “in some few months back, during my ‘Meet & Greet Tour’, I had the opportunity to listen at first hand, the concerns of many branch and Constituency Youth Organizers and grassroots on their thoughts of returning the party to power. It was general consensus that with the right man leading the regional Youth Wing, Victory 2024 is a sure bet. I believe I have the experience to deliver on this mandate as a Youth Activist. It’s on this basis that I am running for this office.”

According to him, his decision did not come lightly as he had to assess himself and the situation to see if he was fit for the office and will deliver victory for the NDC in 2024.

He said, ” this decision didn’t come lightly as I had to fully assess myself and upon reflection, decided to run. I believe I am prepared to lead a Youth Desk capable of leading the charge against this incompetent and inept government of the NPP.

“We have managed to tour some Constituencies out of the 17 Constituencies within the region and when we come back to home, we do our assessment as we do what in marketing we call the strength, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis. In the last three days, I have been in the Takoradi metropolis touring some the constituencies within the metropolis. I take the opportunity to officially declare my interest that on the day that the National Executives of dear party decides to open nominations, I Martin Woku Anlimah also known popularly as Martin Cibz Pipigee – MCP, I will be running for the position of Regional Youth Organizer of our great national Democratic Congress “

He added there is only one agenda he will be pursuing as Regional Youth Organizer; to ensure the National Democratic Congress is voted back into power which will have the Youth of the Western at charge for that responsibility.

The occasion also saw many youth organizers openly declaring their support for his candidature for the regional youth organizer leadership but are of the view that his young vibrancy can reactivate the Youth grass-roots not only for the Youths of the party but others in other political parties as well. He is calm, charismatic and very visionary young man with foot prints of youth empowerment within the region over the years. His commitment to youth development will best serve the interest of the party which will trigger us to victory 2024 as we all hope for.

MCP had his tertiary Education at the Accra Technical University with a Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Management. He is currently a candidate of BSc Procurement & Supply Chain Management & Logistics and a student at Gimpa.