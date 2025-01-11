Martin Kpebu Calls for Urgent Reforms and Selfless Leadership at ECG to Address Sector Inefficiencies

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for immediate reforms and the appointment of selfless, competent leaders to manage the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in response to ongoing inefficiencies in the power distribution sector.

In an exclusive interview with Alfred Ocansey on TV3’s The Keypoints on Saturday, January 11, 2024, Mr. Kpebu expressed deep concerns over the current state of the sector, emphasizing the need for independent and transparent leadership to overcome the long-standing challenges facing ECG.

“Decisions have been made not for the benefit of the people but to enrich a select few,” Mr. Kpebu stated, referencing the controversial HUBTEL contract and other similar agreements. He suggested that such contracts were driven by profit motives, rather than by genuine efforts to improve the power sector.

Mr. Kpebu further proposed that the process for selecting the management of ECG should be revamped to ensure that only capable and selfless leaders are appointed. “We need an independent process for appointing ECG’s leadership. Let’s select the most competent and honest Ghanaian—someone who can run it without favoring family, friends, or private interests,” he said. According to him, only through such reforms can the sector begin to address its persistent issues.

On the matter of privatization, Mr. Kpebu cautioned against a hasty decision. While acknowledging the argument for privatizing ECG, he stressed the importance of careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of all alternatives. “The issue isn’t just about who manages ECG, but whether they are driven by selflessness and the public good,” he explained.

Mr. Kpebu urged Ghanaian citizens to remain engaged in the conversation around reforms, noting that even though results may not come immediately, persistence over time could eventually bring about the necessary changes. “Let’s keep talking. These conversations may not yield immediate results, but eight years down the line, we could achieve the changes we want if we persist,” he added.

His remarks underline the need for bold reforms, transparent leadership, and a focus on the public interest to address the inefficiencies that have plagued ECG and ensure that power distribution in Ghana is effectively managed.