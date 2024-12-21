Martin Kpebu Defends ‘ORAL’ Committee as Crucial Support for Special Prosecutor’s Office

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has backed the establishment of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) Committee, calling it a “masterstroke” designed to strengthen the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in its fight against corruption.

While initially skeptical about joining the committee, Kpebu has grown increasingly supportive, emphasizing its potential to provide much-needed visibility and protection to the OSP. “The Office of the Special Prosecutor is struggling due to an Act that is not fit for purpose,” Kpebu stated, underlining the challenges the OSP faces due to inadequate legal empowerment and political interference.

He argued that the new committee could help bring complaints into the open and shield the OSP from outside pressures, particularly from political appointees who have historically hindered investigations. “The Act does not empower the Special Prosecutor to act independently of political interference. This committee is a step towards bridging that gap,” Kpebu explained in a December 21 appearance on TV3’s Key Points with Alfred Ocansey.

However, Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), remained unconvinced. She cautioned that without proper institutional backing, the ORAL Committee could be doomed to fail. “We need to remove obstacles that hinder the work of the OSP and other anti-corruption bodies. Simply collecting complaints without a clear mandate for action is ineffective,” Addah remarked.

The debate between Kpebu and Addah reflects broader concerns over Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, with both acknowledging the need for reforms. Despite their differing views on the ORAL Committee, both agreed that institutional changes are urgently needed to ensure the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies.

The discussion highlights the critical juncture at which Ghana’s fight against corruption currently stands, as experts and activists continue to push for meaningful reforms. The public will be closely watching to see how the incoming administration tackles these systemic challenges.