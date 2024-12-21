Martin Kpebu Defends ORAL Team, While GII Criticizes it as Populist

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has praised the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team as a strategic move in the fight against corruption, despite his initial reservations about joining.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 21, Kpebu acknowledged that while he had hesitated at first, the team’s formation has proven to be a timely and effective approach to tackling the country’s corruption issues.

“I saw my appointment in the media, there was hesitation initially. However, it is a masterstroke. We are receiving a lot of information,” he remarked, emphasizing the team’s role in collecting valuable intelligence.

However, not everyone is convinced about the efficacy of the ORAL team. Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), criticized the initiative, labeling it as a populist effort aimed at appeasing the public. Addah expressed concerns about the formation of such committees, noting that previous attempts under President Akufo-Addo’s administration had not yielded substantial results.

“We have seen similar committees being formed before. Akufo-Addo put in place several committees. We have the institutions of the state; a better approach would have been for Mahama to direct people to send their concerns to the OSP or CHRAJ,” Addah said during the same TV3 interview. She stressed that while the call to combat corruption is crucial, the existing state institutions should be allowed to handle the process, rather than creating additional bodies to receive complaints.

President-elect John Mahama had earlier clarified the role of the ORAL team, explaining that it would not be responsible for investigating individuals. Instead, the team will serve as a focal point for gathering evidence of corruption, which will then be forwarded to the relevant state institutions for further action.

“ORAL is not going to be investigating people. It is going to gather evidence and pass on the evidence to the institutions that are supposed to do that kind of work,” Mahama explained. He reassured the public that the team is voluntary and does not operate with any budget or financial compensation, urging citizens to submit useful information to assist in the fight against corruption.