Martin Kpebu Expresses Humility After Appointment to Operation Recover All Loot Team

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed his humility following his appointment to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, a group tasked with investigating suspected acts of corruption in Ghana.

Kpebu, who appeared on TV3’s Key Points show on Saturday, December 21, 2024, assured the public that the team would not disappoint in their mission to recover looted state funds and restore integrity.

Reflecting on his appointment, Kpebu stated, “The appointment has humbled me. We have been sitting here pontificating and now they say come and do the work. People were saying I shouldn’t accept this appointment but hopefully, it should go well. We are hopeful, we will not let you down.”

The ORAL team, formed to spearhead efforts in recovering misappropriated state funds, consists of:

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Chairman

Mr. Daniel Domelevo – Former Auditor-General

COP (Rtd.) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye

Mr. Martin Kpebu – Private Legal Practitioner

Mr. Raymond Archer – Investigative Journalist

On Friday, December 20, 2024, the ORAL team confirmed they had received a comprehensive dossier related to the National Service ghost names scandal, an issue of widespread corruption within the National Service Scheme. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Chairman of the ORAL team, shared this development on his X page, expressing gratitude to The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for their dedication in presenting the information.

Ablakwa added, “Together, we shall reset Ghana and recover all loot.” The ORAL team’s work is expected to play a key role in addressing corruption and restoring accountability within the government.