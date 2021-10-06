Martin Nyahe is new MCE for Akatsi South

Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe has been confirmed as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South.

His confirmation saw the required two-thirds majority endorsement after he was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A total of 27 elected assembly members and 13 government appointees took part in the exercise, which was held at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

Thirty-two Assembly members voted in favour of the nominee representing 80 per cent with one rejected ballot, whilst seven voted against.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, in his earlier address, appealed to the Assembly members to give a hundred per cent endorsement to the nominee for progress to come to the area.

He expressed his readiness to work together with the new MCE and the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Mr Bernard Ahiafor since development was key for the area.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, on his part, called for total collaboration with members of the Assembly “so we can work hand in hand to see the growth of the area”.

Oaths of Office, Secrecy, and Allegiance were administered to the new MCE under the supervision of Iddrisu Issah, a District Magistrate.

Mr Nyahe, in his acceptance speech, called for unity to move the area forward.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders as well as traditional leaders for the success of the Municipality.

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathisers and others who thronged the Municipal premises to catch a glimpse of the endorsement exercise did not hold their excitement as they described the new MCE as ‘the people’s choice.’

In attendance were Mr Makafui Woanyah, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, some former District Chief Executives of the Assembly, Party Constituency Executives, chiefs and residents within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The 57-year-old media practitioner was a former Assembly member for Dzogadze within Akatsi South and also former Chairman of Akatsi South NPP between 2013 and 2017.

He is married and blessed with seven children.