Marvin record producer reacts to Jeffrey Benson’s youth empowerment initiative

Ace record producer Babyfresh has expressed admiration for Jeffrey Benson, a Nigerian YouTuber turned Forex trader, for his innovative initiative in addressing unemployment challenges in the country.

Benson’s FIREPIPS Forex academy has started gaining support for its creative approach to forex trading education and job creation.

In a comment on Jeffrey Benson’s Instagram post, Babyfresh commended his resilience and unwavering commitment to guiding the next generation of Nigerian youths towards a brighter future.

“I believe its essential for Nigerians to recognise and learn from exceptional individuals like him (Jeffrey Benson), so we can collectively shape a more prosperous exciting future”, he said.

Given the urgent need for intervention and collective efforts to create opportunities for young individuals seeking financial independence, initiatives like that of Benson perhaps holds promise for economic growth and empowerment across Africa.

