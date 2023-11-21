Marwako Opens At Lashibi, Community 18

Leading and highly respectable Ghanaian restaurant and fast food joint, Marwako Fast Food has been committed to bring delicious and wholesome meal to the doorstep of Ghanaians.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the fifth joint was opened at Lashbi, under bridge, Klagon to the public with the MD Mr. Zaid Zaabalawi assuring Ghanaian of high quality and affordable meals.

He said they decided to operate at catchment areas to save transport costs of customers.

Alhaji Imam Abass Abdul Karim, Deputy Imam, Ghana Police performed the opening ceremony tape cutting and hailed the location as good for the residents of Ashaiman, Lashibi and Tema. He commended Marwako for maintaining hygienic standards.

PRO Mohammed Amin Lamptey said Marwako is the best eatery with delicious and irresistible food taste.

“We offer the best fried rice and chicken, potato chips and grilled chicken, shawama, pizza, meat pie, ice cream and natural fruit juice of many fruits and flavors.

He noted that Marwako is a family oriented restaurant with the capacity to entertain your family and any foreign visitor to Ghana.

“Our foods are not only delicious and irresistible but very competitive and affordable. You can visit and find out for yourself at our branches in Abelemkpe, East Legon, Spintex Road, La and now Klagon under bridge,(Lashibi community 18) for your memorable satisfaction” he said.

General Manager, Richmond Kponor told the media in an interview that Marwako Fast Food Ltd which began in 2006 will continue to expand with high class eateries in Ghana.

“Our next stop could be outside Accra in Cape Coast and Takoradi, we study the locations and try to help the public not to waste money on transportation to get Marwako food which is simply the tastiest and hygienic” he hinted

Marwako Fast Food is an award winning and favourite hygienic fast food restaurant,