Marwako To Open New Branch At Lashibi, Community 18, Klagon

Award winning and favourite fast food restaurants, Marwako Fast Food Ltd continue to expand with high class eateries in Ghana.

The leading and highly reputable Ghanaian restaurant and fast food joint, Marwako Fast Food endures their bid to bring delicious and wholesome meal to the doorstep of Ghanaians.

In furtherance of the above, the highly-patronized restaurant is opening its biggest branch in the country on November 18, 2023

PRO / Communications Manager, Mohammed Amin Lamptey said Marwako is still in the saddle as the best eatery with delicious and irresistible food taste of fried rice and chicken, potato chips and grilled chicken, shawama, pizza, meat pie and natural fruit juice of many fruits and flavors.

He noted that Marwako is a family oriented restaurant with the capacity to entertain your family and any foreign visitor to Ghana.

“Our foods are not only delicious and irresistible but very competitive and affordable. You can make a passing glance today and check things for yourself at our Abelemkpe, East Legon, Spintex Road, La and now Klagon under bridge,(Lashibi community 18) branches for your memorable satisfaction” he expressed.