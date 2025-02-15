Mary Addah Condemns Last-Minute Appointments, Urges Legislative Reform

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, February 15, Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, sharply criticized the practice of making major appointments and recruitments in the final months before an election.

“If you lose elections there are certain things you shouldn’t do. You shouldn’t because you had all the time to do that but you didn’t do it. Why do you wait until you know you are going to superintend the affairs of the state and fill in people?” she stated, emphasizing the need for legislation to prohibit such actions in the three months preceding an election.

Addah’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the recent decision by the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration to make significant public sector appointments after December 7, 2024. In a related development, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah issued a circular on February 10, 2025, directing all heads of government institutions to annul any appointments and recruitments made after that date. According to the circular, these late-stage appointments are not in line with established good governance practices, and institutions were asked to submit comprehensive reports on their actions by February 17, 2025.

Echoing Addah’s call for reform, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, argued that legislating a prohibition on major recruitment decisions in the three months leading up to an election is the surest way to curb the practice of last-minute appointments by outgoing governments. Both voices are part of a broader debate on ensuring transparency and fairness during public sector transitions.

However, the revocation of these appointments has sparked controversy. Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, has urged those affected to pursue legal action, arguing that the order from Chief of Staff Debrah is inconsistent with Article 66(1) of the 1992 Constitution. Ahiagbah maintained that since H.E. Akufo-Addo was president until H.E. John Dramani Mahama was sworn in on January 7, 2025—even after winning the December 7, 2024 election—the decisions made during that time should be binding.

While no official explanation has been provided for the annulment of these appointments, insiders suggest that the move is part of the current government’s initiative to promote fairness and transparency during public sector transitions. As calls for legislative intervention grow louder, both civil society leaders and political stakeholders are urging that a clear legal framework be established to prevent last-minute recruitments, which many believe compromise the integrity of state affairs.

Mary Addah’s emphatic appeal underscores a growing consensus that reform is necessary to ensure accountability and to prevent the manipulation of public service appointments for political gain. “This is the right time to ensure we put in place legislation,” she stressed, arguing that such a law would protect democratic processes and uphold good governance for future administrations.