Mary Ashun among finalists for Africa Education Medal 2023

Dr Mary Ashun, Principal of Ghana International School (GIS), has been named among the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Africa Education Medal.

The Africa Education Medal, founded by T4 Education and Hewlett Packard (HP) in collaboration with Microsoft, is Africa’s most prestigious education accolade.

Established to recognise the work of persons transforming education across the continent, the Education Medal is awarded to outstanding individuals who have demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

Dr Ashun was recognised for her support for students from under-equipped schools, teacher training and resource capacity building in remote villages, and collaborative international educator visits, as well as promoting students’ innovation in the Arts and Sciences.

She also advocates for all children, especially the marginalised in education.

Dr Ashun has also been championing teacher development and capacity building through her teacher conference platform.

As Chair of the Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Advisory Board, Dr Ashun has been a panellist on EdTech Mondays, a programme that highlights technological innovation in schools.

Prior to joining GIS, Dr Ashun was a school principal in Canada. She also taught Sciences and Mathematics and lectured at Redeemer University (Ontario) in the Faculty of Education, teaching and supervising pre-service and in-service teachers.