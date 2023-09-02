Mary Awelena Addah appointed new GII Executive Director

Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has been confirmed as the new GII Executive Director effective September 04.

She takes over from Mrs. Linda Ofori Kwafo.

A statement signed by the Reverend Dr. Emmanuel K. Ansah, Chairman of the GII Governing Board, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema described Mrs. Addah as no stranger to the fight against corruption.

According to the statement, the Board, Management and Staff welcomed the new Executive Director with great expectations that the fight against corruption would witness astronomic progress during her time in office.

It said the new GII Executive Director’s frequent media engagements on anti-corruption and governance issues and the dexterity with which she handles the subject made her suitable for the responsibility.

According to her brief profile, Mrs. Addah joined GII in November 2009 as a Senior Programmes and Research Officer, and in May 2014, she was made Programmes Manager, a position she occupied until her initial appointment as Active Executive Director and final confirmation.

Prior to joining GII, Mrs. Addah worked in various state and non-state

organisations including the Ghana Trade and Livelihoods Coalition, the Centre for Community and Social Development, and the Ghana Education Service.

Mrs. Addah holds a master’s degree in development studies and a bachelor’s degree in social work with sociology, all from the University of Ghana.

She also holds multiple certificates in Governance, Anti-Corruption, Leadership, Fundraising, and Monitoring and Evaluation from reputable institutions, including Robert Wagner Graduate School, New York University, and DANIDA fellowships.

She comes to this role with in-depth knowledge of the intricate connections between governance, public policy, and combating corruption.

Mrs. Addah is a key member of the steering committee of Ghana’s Citizens’ Movement against Corruption (CMaC), the CSO representative on the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Steering Committee, and a member of the NACAP Monitoring and Implementation Committee (MONICOM) among

others.

The Governing Board, Management, and Staff of GII also commended Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo for contributing to strengthening the fight against corruption.