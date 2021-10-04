Mary Awuni Shoots Another Movie “SARINNYA” From Romeo Films

A Ghanaian Award Winning Actress, Mary Awuni who goes by the name Lady 1 in the Showbiz Industry has just finished shooting another amazing movie from Romeo Films Ltd.

“SARINNYA,” a must watch movie is billed for Netflix.

Mary Awuni who has headlined several movies and making her presence felt in the industry by making serious impact in the movies and roles she plays, has again featured in “SARINNYA,” a film by the Director of the 80s and KARMA, Romeo David Amoateng, this time playing the role as Lamisi.

The Movie:

SARINNYA is a 16 year old final year student of the Patanko Senior High School (Patash).

She losses her father in the course of her last year, making life worse and difficult for her, her five siblings and their widowed mother.

Papa Jama, the father’s successor, insists that Sarinnya stops schooling and be married off to raise money to cater for the rest of the fatherless family.

Lamisi, the widow, stands opposed to Papa Jama who then shirks his responsibilities towards the family resulting in further untold hardships on them.

Sarinnya’s education got threatened, yet Lamisi braves the challenges and, with the support of the staff, she succeeds in getting her daughter through to the next level……The story continues.

This is indeed an amazing Ghanaian movie from Romeo Films Limited.

A must watch movie.

Some pictures from the shoot