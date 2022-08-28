Mary Boakye, Barnabas Aggreh shine at Ghana Fastest Human competition 2022, Cape Coast Open

Despite an early downpour, the GNPC GFH Cape Coast Open came off successfully on Saturday with splendid performances and good times by the athletes who turned out in numbers.

UDS representative Barnabas Aggreh who recently joined the top sprinters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham put up an amazing show to win the Seniors event in 10.04 seconds.

Iddriss Musah placed second in 10.28s. while Mustapha Bokpim took the third position in 10.34s.

Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces who was also exposed to the international competition also won the Female 100 metres race in 11.25 seconds, beating Grace Obuor (11.56s) and Deborah Acheampong (11.84s) to second and third place respectively.

The winners who stood on the podium were rewarded by the organisers and GNPC. The final race is expected to come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in September.

Mr. Reks Brobbey, an Olympian and brain behind the competition was impressed and hoped the athletes will train hard as Ghana prepares to host the African Games 2023.

Here are the results which were hand timed.

U15 BOYS

1ST. EURA GILDAS ANNAN, UNIVERSITY JHS (C/R) – 12.32s

2ND. DAVID AFFUL, K.E SPORTING ACADEMY (C/R)- 12.55s

3RD. EMMANUEL OKANTA, MFANTSIPIM BASIC SCH. ( C/R) – 12.93s

U15 GIRLS

1ST. KEZIAH OFORIWAA, RIDGE EXPERIMENTAL SCH ( AHAFO REGION) ,- 13.05s

2ND. MABEL AIDOO, NEW EBU METHODIST, (C/R) – 13.15s

3RD. FLORENCE DARTEY, RIDGE EXPERIMENTAL SCH. (AHAFO REGION) – 13.33

U18 BOYS

1ST. JOE ANDOH, WESTERN REGION – 10.38s

2ND. ABDUL R. SHERIF, ADISADEL COLLEGE(C/R)- 10.45s

3RD. KINGSLEY NYARKO, ADISADEL COLLEGE( C/R) – 10.70s

U18 GIRLS

1ST. NASEERA E. QUANSAH, MFANTSIMAN GIRLS SHS( C/R) ,- 11.88s

2ND. DIAMOND KUSIME, MFANTSIMAN GIRLS SHS(C/R) – 12.13s

3RD. ABIGAIL ABOAGYE, EDINAMAN SHS(C/R) – 12.89s

SENIORS – MALES

1ST. BARNABAS AGGREH, UDS (NORTHERN REGION) – 10.04s

2ND. IDDRIS MUSAH, GAF, (W/R)- 10.28

3RD. MUSTAPHA BOKPIM, L.C.A.C, (G/R) – 10.34

SENIORS – FEMALES

1ST. MARY BOAKYE, GAF (W/R)- 11.25s

2ND. GRACE OBOUR, UNIVERSITY OF GHANA (G/R) – 11.56s

3RD. DEBORAH ACHEAMPONG, UPSA(G/R) – 11.56s.