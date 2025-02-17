Mary Owusu Drops Video for Her New Single “Divine Selection”

Ghanaian gospel artist Mary Owusu has returned to the music scene with the official video for her powerful single, “Divine Selection.” The Spirit-filled singer, known for her inspiring melodies and deep lyrical messages, brings a visually stunning and spiritually enriching experience to fans with this latest release.

A Flexible Eye Production signee, Mary Owusu first gained widespread recognition after earning a nomination at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). Now, she is making a strong comeback, reaffirming her place in the gospel music industry with “Divine Selection.”

The song has already been embraced by music lovers and is making a significant impact in the gospel music market. With its uplifting message and soul-stirring visuals, the official video is set to inspire and strengthen the faith of audiences worldwide.

Watch the official video for “Divine Selection” now and experience the grace and power behind Mary Owusu’s music. The song is available on all major streaming platforms.