Mary Owusu Shares New Spirit-Filled Single, “Divine Selection”

Celebrated gospel artist Mary Owusu triumphantly returns to the music scene with her latest single, Divine Selection. Known for her soulful voice and heartfelt worship, Mary Owusu’s return comes after a brief hiatus during which she received a prestigious VGMA 2016 nomination for Best Gospel Song.

Produced by the renowned Shar, Divine Selection is a spirit-filled masterpiece that beautifully captures themes of grace, faith, and divine purpose. With its uplifting melody and profound lyrics, the single is already generating buzz among gospel music enthusiasts and beyond.

Mary Owusu’s ability to connect with listeners through her powerful vocals and inspiring message shines brightly in this new release. Divine Selection is a testament to her enduring talent and her commitment to spreading the gospel through music.

“Divine Selection reflects my gratitude and deep belief in God’s guidance and favor,” Mary shared. “It’s my prayer that this song touches hearts and reminds listeners of the power of being chosen by Him.”

Divine Selection is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join Mary Owusu on this musical journey that promises to uplift and inspire.