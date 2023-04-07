MAS Foundation donates boxing equipment to Greater Accra Boxing Association

The Immediate past Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah through his MAS Foundation donated to Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) on Thursday April 6, 2023.

The day also mark International Day of Sport, the former Mayor addressed the gathering that the intention was to help the grassroot develop in order to build a strong foundation for the future of the sport which he believed is the bedrock for raising future world champions.

He indicated that being a born and raised within the James-Town, Ussher-Town community, he has seen how boxing has helped changed the economic situations for not only the athletes but the entire players which includes coaches, sparring partners, promoters, managers and even some supporters for better and believes investing in the sport is a way to go as it is a sure way to alleviate poverty within the community.

He pleaded with all well-meaning Ghanaians aspecially businessmen and businesses within or connected to the James-Town & Ussher-Town communities to support the sport in order to help take these kids out of the street and make their lives more meaningful to society.

He promised to his network and connection to mobilize more resources to support the boxing industry at the grassroot level especially within Ga-Mashie.

The 1st Vice President of the GBF – Alhaji Dauda Fuseini and the Chairman – Mr. Evans Bernie Johnson received the items which includes 3 boxing rings, 3 heavy punching bags, number of groin protectors, head guards, skipping ropes, hand wraps, speed balls and gloves.

They thanked him and promised to put the items into good use to make sure a desired result is achieved.

The event was held on Thursday April 6, 2023 at the Basket Ball Court at the Old Accra City Engineers Yard at James Town, Accra.

Source GABA