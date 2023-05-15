Masawudu Mubarick fails to derail Muntaka’s sixth term bid

Masawudu Mubarick, the sole contender of Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries failed to derail the sixth term bid of the incumbent.

The Former Minority Chief Whip won the contest with over 300 votes in what many believed was going to be a close contest prior to the election.

He polled 1,064 votes to secure the slot to represent the NDC in the Asawase Constituency in 2024 at the expense of Masawudu who garnered 734 votes.

It was an election full of acrimony between the two camps which generated a lot of tension in the constituency ahead of the primaries.

While the supporters of Masawudu argued that it was time for Muntaka to give way for fresh ideas after serving five terms, followers of Muntaka believed there was no need to change a winning team.

They also pointed out that the wealth of experience accumulated in parliament over the years by Muntaka could only bring them development, especially when the NDC return to power in 2025.

Having been one of the safest seat for the NDC in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is the widely held notion that once a candidate clears the primaries hurdle he or she stands a brighter chance of going to parliament.

The stakes were, therefore, high as both candidates left no stone unturned in their quest to represent the party for the next general election.

Their determination to emerge victorious on the day could clearly be seen at the voting centre as their supporters ceased every opportunity to show their loyalty to their respective candidates.

Despite heavy security presence, several skirmishes between the opposing supporters were recorded intermittently as voting took place at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The arrival of the two candidates turned the venue into a rally ground as their supporters welcomed them with wild jubilation.

One could feel the tensed atmosphere as closing of polls approached with both set of supporters brimming with confidence in anticipation of massive victory.

It was the camp of Muntaka that had the last laugh when they picked signals of a victory for Muntaka from the two polling stations as they sang victory songs to the displeasure of their opponents.

An ecstatic Muntaka joined the large crowd to celebrate the hard fought victory after he was officially declared winner of the contest.

He called for a united front as one family to save Ghanaians from the economic crisis that the NPP government had plunged the nation into.