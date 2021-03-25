dpa/GNA – People in Cambodia’s capital and four provinces must now wear a face mask in public, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The statement designated Phnom Penh and the provinces of Siem Reap, Prey Veng, Kandal and Kampong Som (also known as Preah Sihanouk) as areas of coronavirus transmission linked to an ongoing outbreak.

As such, people there are “required to wear a mask and [maintain] social distance as an obligation,” the statement read.

The statement comes after the introduction of a new law that increases penalties for not complying with public health orders linked to coronavirus containment. Failing to wear a mask when required can lead to a fine of between 50 and 250 dollars.

Cambodia is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak known locally as the February 20 event, named for the date of the cluster’s discovery.

It is responsible for more than 1,200 infections, a significant chunk of Cambodia’s 1,817 overall cases, and five deaths.