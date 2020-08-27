Mr. Stephen Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has urged the public to disregard a doctored video making rounds on social media.

A statement signed by the MASLOC CEO, said that a certain Facebook User known as Atise Emmanuel has deliberately altered an interview Mr. Amoah granted with Adom TV dubbed “One on One”.

The altered video sighted on Facebook by the aforementioned Facebook user suggested that MASLCO Boss was disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa for not thinking about the welfare of the country.

“This impression has been created by piecing different portions of the interview together to achieve this diabolical effect.

“The general public and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in particular should disregard this doctored video and treat it as a propaganda piece calculated to cast a slur on the integrity of Mr. Amoah,” the statement said.

The statement further directed the Facebook User Atise Emmanuel to pull down the post and render an unqualified apology to the MASLOC CEO by Friday, August 28, 2020.

“If this directive is not complied with by Friday, August 28, 2020, Mr Amoah would take the next line of action to vindicate his rights,” the statement ended.