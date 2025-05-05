MASLOC To Introduce New Loan Scheme – CEO Assures

By
Acquah Anthony
-
0
MASLOC CEO, Madam Abigail Elorm Mensah (2nd From Left)
The CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Madam Abigail Elorm Mensah, has decried the poor loan recovery rate during her predecessor’s tenure under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party government.

Madam Abigail Elorm Mensah said most MASLOC beneficiaries failed to repay the loans given to them, thereby impeding the programme’s sustainability.

She made this revelation in her first-ever official visit to the Western North Region since she assumed office.

According to the MASLOC CEO, the issue of small loans non-repayment is widespread, not only in the Western North Region, and she expressed her desire to work with stakeholders to find solutions.

Madam Abigail Mensah assured residents that her outfit would start rolling out new MASLOC facilities by mid-year, and urged beneficiaries to settle their debts so others could also benefit.

