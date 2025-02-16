MASLOC’s New Boss, Elorm Mensah, Thanks President Mahama and Pledges Hard Work

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abigail Elorm Yaa Mensah, has pledged to work diligently to justify her appointment as the new MASLOC boss.

In a brief statement after her appointment, Madam Elorm Mensah also thanked President Mahama for the confidence he has reposed in her.

Below is her full statement:

To my family, friends, and well-wishers,

I am overwhelmed with gratitude and humility as I express my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your congratulatory messages, prayers, and good wishes following my appointment as the CEO of MASLOC.

I would also like to extend my sincerest appreciation to His Excellency, the President, for the immense trust and confidence he has reposed in me. I am honored to serve in this capacity and pledge to work diligently and transparently to justify this appointment.

I am trying my best to return the numerous calls I missed and respond to messages. Please forgive me if I am unable to get to yours at the earliest.

I know that together, just as we worked to achieve this victory, we will do our best for Mother Ghana, the NDC, and all of us, ensuring that we reset Ghana and make it the nation we all desire.

God bless you all.

Abigail Elorm Yaa Mensah