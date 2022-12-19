Mason imprisoned for causing harm

A Mason has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court for intentionally and unlawfully using a cutlass to cause harm.

He is said to have caused harm to one Mr Anthony Bieto in the left hand of his palm.

Eric Koomson, charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddey, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to six months imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Maxwell Ayim, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Anthony Bieto is a dispatch rider and resided at Apaapa, a suburb of La while the accused person now convict, was also a resident of the area.

The prosecution said on August 6, 2022, at about 2030 hours, the complainant was standing on the roadside with his friend around Burkina Pub-La discussing music when the convict appeared at the scene.

It said the complainant showed his friend a music video and pointed himself in the video.

The prosecution said the convict who was standing close to the complainant and his friend remarked “it is not true that you are in the video”.

It said this brought a misunderstanding between the complainant and the accused person, which resulted in exchange of words, but they were separated, and the convict left the scene.

It said the convict went home, changed his dress, and armed himself with a cutlass and returned to the scene to attack the complainant and caused harm to the left hand in the palm.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and was issued with a medical form for treatment.

It said the convict after the act went into hiding until he was arrested at his hideout on November 27, 2022.