Mason jailed over sex with minor

21-year-old mason, who lured a 14-year-old girl at Adenta Barrier and defiled her, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Stephen Gokah, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Gokah on his own plea.

According to the Court, it considered Gokah’s quick admission and the fact that he was a first-time offender.

The Prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant was a 32-year-old beautician residing at Adenta Frafraha.

It said the victim was a Junior High School form One student who resided in the same community with Gokah.

The Prosecution said on October 5, this year, at about 12:00 am, the complainant was in the house when she received a call from the victim’s sister known as Obaa Yaa, that the victim had left their grandmother’s house to an unknown place.

It said the complainant then rushed to her mother’s place at Adenta Barrier in search of the victim.

The Prosecution said at about 2:00am, the victim was found sleeping in an abandoned vehicle parked near their house.

It said when the complainant quizzed her over her whereabouts, she informed her that it was Gokah who lured her into his room and had sex with her.

The Prosecution said a report was made to the Police at Adenta Barrier and later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Adenta for further action.

It said the complainant was given a Police medical report form to take the victim to hospital for examination.

Later, Gokah was arrested and a caution statement obtained from him.