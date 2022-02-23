Mason jailed six months for stealing  

The Winneba District Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 33-year mason, Ernest Ackom, to six months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing an HP Laptop valued at GHc4,000.00.

The Convict, also known as ‘Naya’, who is already serving a nine-month jail term for a similar offence, pleaded guilty to stealing and the Court presided over by Mr John Kweku Josiah-Koffie convicted him on his plea.

The prosecutor, Detective Police Inspector Madam Dorinda Azumah, told the court that Mr Samuel Kwesi Nyan, a businessman and owner of Wise-up Publication Centre, was the complainant, while the convict resided at Flamingo, a suburb of Winneba.

The Prosecutor said on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the complainant left his business centre in the care of an attendant, Mr Daniel Clottey, a witness in the case, to attend to some other work in his house at Low-Cost.

The prosecutor said the attendant, who was then sitting behind the counter, went into the shop to print a document and on his return to the counter, realized that the HP Laptop valued GHc4, 000.00 had disappeared.

The attendant then came out of the shop and saw the convict running suspiciously and gave him a chase but he managed to escape, the Prosecutor said.

Detective Inspector Madam Azumah told the Court that Mr Clottey then moved into the community and described the attire the convict was wearing to the people in the vicinity, who directed him to the house of one Prince Ekow Acquah Sampson, Alias Prasado at Winneba Zongo.

The convict, realising that the attendant was still pursuing him, entered the house and scaled the wall.

The prosecutor said on Wednesday, January 5, the complainant met the convict at the Winneba Zongo area and demanded the HP Laptop from him.

The convict said he gave the laptop to Acquah Sampson and pleaded with the complainant to give him some time to retrieve it for him, but he failed to do so.

On January 7, the complainant managed to arrest Ackom at the Zongo Area and sent him to the Winneba Police Station, where he admitted the offence and said the laptop was with Acquah Simpson.

The convict was arraigned and charged with the offence, the prosecutor added.