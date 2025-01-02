Massive Blaze Ravages Kantamanto Market in Accra, Over 100 Shops Destroyed

A devastating fire has torn through the Kantamanto Market in Accra, leaving over 100 shops and stalls completely destroyed.

The inferno, which started at 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2024, has caused widespread damage, with authorities still unsure of its cause. According to the Ghana Fire Service, the situation is dire as efforts to contain the blaze continue.

The fire reportedly began near the GCB Bank in the heart of Kantamanto, spreading rapidly throughout the market. In response, approximately 14 fire tenders from various regions, including Makola, the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, and Tema, were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters also sought assistance from the Electricity Company of Ghana to cut off the power supply in the area, a critical measure to prevent further escalation of the fire.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, who was live-streaming the operation on the Ghana Fire Service Facebook page, reported that the situation was worsening. He noted that the lack of hydrants in the market area hindered the fire-fighting efforts, causing the fire to spread faster than anticipated.

As the fire rages on, market vendors who heard about the outbreak rushed to the scene, desperately trying to salvage any goods they could from their shops and stalls. The massive blaze has not only resulted in property damage amounting to millions of cedis but also displaced countless vendors who depend on the market for their livelihood.

By the time of this report, the fire continued to spread to nearby buildings, despite the tireless work of the Ghana Fire Service. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and authorities are working to prevent the fire from causing further destruction.

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for better fire safety infrastructure, such as hydrants, and greater preparedness in major markets like Kantamanto, where such blazes can cause devastating financial losses to traders. As firefighters battle to bring the fire under control, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift resolution to the disaster.