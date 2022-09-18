Massive crowd attend Alice McKenzie’s “Altar praise” in London

A huge crowd of gospel music fans attended the first edition of “Altar Praise with Alice McKenzie” in London on Saturday, 16th September, 2022 at the IGTC Church .

The show which started at 6pm and closed at 11pm saw great performances from popular gospel musicians including Eric Reverence, Papa Richie, OJ, Afia Sarpong, Rev Osei Kofi, Erica, Rev. Edmund, IGTC choir etc.

Guest pastors who attended the event include Seer Manu, Prophet Evans Oppong, Pastor Clementina, and Pastor Dickson and MC for the night was Lovely Ama.

The organizer of the show Alice McKenzie with 2 albums performed 8 of her hit songs to the cheers of her fans.

Alice McKenzie says she named the program “Altar Praise” because by going to God’s altar, we forsake the world and “offer a holy sacrifice.

She used the opportunity to thank patrons and promised a more spirit-filled edition next year.

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician OJ from Ghana also performed his powerful songs to entertain the music fans present.