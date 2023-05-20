Massive Crowd Welcome Bawumia for Kumawu Bye-Election

Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, arrived at Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region, this afternoon to canvass for votes.

Already the leadership of the NPP is in the constituency supporting the candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, and his executives in the campaign.

Along with those who are already on the ground, Bawumia is supporting the campaign with the national chairman.

Following the passing of the consituency’s MP, who will be buried on Saturday, a by-election has been scheduled for May 23, 2023.