A massive fire erupted on Tuesday morning in a building in Beirut’s downtown, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.
Civil defense teams extinguished the fire, civil defense official George Abou Moussa told Xinhua, adding that the reason behind the incident is still unknown. No casualties were reported.
The building, which was designed by British architect Zaha Hadid, was close to completion after years of construction.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505