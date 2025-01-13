Massive Fire Devastates Techiman Market in Bono East Region

A massive blaze has destroyed several structures at the Techiman Market in the Bono East Region, leaving behind significant damage to goods and valuables.

The fire, which swept through both wooden and metallic structures, turned the market into a heap of ashes.

Fire crews have been working tirelessly to control the inferno, but local residents and traders had already made desperate attempts to douse the flames using buckets of water and fire extinguishers before the fire service arrived.

To ensure law and order during the chaotic scene, the Ghana Police Service has deployed officers to the area.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities still working to determine what led to the devastating blaze.