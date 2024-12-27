Massive Fire Razes Trinity Television and Church in Kumasi, Causes Extensive Damage

A devastating fire has completely destroyed Trinity Television and a church located in the Krofrom suburb of Kumasi, Ashanti Region, causing damage estimated in the thousands of cedis.

The blaze, which ignited on the morning of Friday, December 27, left no casualties but caused significant property loss.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) swiftly responded, deploying fire crews to extinguish the flames. Investigations into the cause of the fire have already begun.

Apostle Collins Boadi, the owner of Trinity Television, shared with Luv FM that the fire broke out shortly after the station completed its morning program at approximately 9:10 a.m. He explained that the fire started in a container located behind the studio, quickly spreading and engulfing the entire building and its contents.

The building, which also functioned as a place of worship, was scheduled to host the official launch of a newly constructed studio on December 31. Apostle Boadi expressed profound sorrow over the loss, calling it a severe blow to his vision and dream for the station.

The GNFS has committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and prevent similar incidents in the future.