The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has made massive shake-up of its top senior officers in a bid to strengthen its operations in the Regional Commands and to enhance its administration and human resource base.

The reshuffle, which takes immediate effect, affected 43 top senior officers made up of some management members, schedule officers and Regional Commanders.

This was in a statement signed by Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs of the GIS and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

It said the Head of Administration at the National Headquarters of the Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Maud Anima Quainoo has been moved to the Greater Accra Regional Command as the Regional Commander, whiles Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Samuel Basintale leaves the Accra Regional Command to the National Headquarters as Head of Administration.

The Head of the Human Resource Department, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Adowa Sika Ogunlana moves to head the Training Department, whiles ACI Michael Asare Bediako has been reassigned from the Training Department to be responsible for the Human Resource Department.

The statement said ACI Francis Palmdeti who until his posting was assigned to the Operations Department at the National Headquarters is now moving to the Ahafo Region as the Regional Commander.

It said, according to the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, the changes were to strengthen some key departments, schedules, and also operations at the Regional Commands to tighten security at the borders and step-up enforcement operations.

In a similar vein, Head of the Document Fraud Expertise Centre (DFEC), ACI Kwabena Somuah Amponsah moves to the National Headquarters/Operations whiles ACI John Amon Ashie proceeds to the Operations Secretariat at the National Headquarters from the Intelligence Unit (Intel/National Headquarters), the statement said.

ACI Johnson Ferkah moves from National Enforcement to Head the Kasoa Sector Command.

It said at the Regional Command level 18 ACIs have been posted to the Regional Commands as Deputy Regional Commanders to strength Immigration Operations and Command structure in the Regions.

They include the following; ACI Evelyn Asiedu Gyekye for the Greater Accra Region, ACI Mark Asamoah Boakye, ACI Francis Yaw Tachie, ACI Constant Boateng, ACI Ahmed Musah, ACI George Arthur, ACI Francis Banning, and ACI Noah Ahomkah Yeboah for Savanah, Northern, Ashanti, North East, Eastern, Upper East and the Volta Regions respectively.

ACI Martin Dodzie and ACI Emmanuel Oteng have both been confirmed as Deputy Regional Commanders for the Tema and KIA Commands respectively, whiles ACI Justice Bosomtwi Ayensu moves to Ahafo Region as Deputy Regional Commander and ACI Seth Appianing, goes to the Eastern Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Michael Brewu to Bono East, C/Supt. Abraham Nyabi to Western North and C/Supt. Isaac Akomaning leaves the Eastern Region to Oti as Deputy Regional Commander.

The statement said four other senior officers were posted as Regional Operations Officers namely, ACI Isaac Morgan who goes to the Volta Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Samuel Donkor to Ahafo, C/Supt. Henry Ackaah Duku to the Bono Regional Command and C/Supt Emmanuel Nyarkotey Mensah to the Ashanti Region.

ACI Godson Atobrah has been posted to the Processing Section as the OIC/Commonwealth (NHQ). C/Supt Philip Andoh leaves the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ to Head the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics (IPSE) Section at the NHQ. C/Supt. Clive Darkura has been assigned from the Eastern Region to Winneba as Officer in Charge whiles C/Supt Shadrack Azangweo has been elevated as 2IC/Human Resource (NHQ) and C/Supt Michael Asiedu Ampomah heads to the KIA Command as OIC/MIS from the NHQ.

The rest are C/Supt. Eunice Serwah Abeyie to KIA, C/Supt. Hans B. Williams and C/Supt Gershon Dela Dovie to the Aflao Sector, C/Supt. David Ansah and C/Supt. Nicholas Alassani to the KIA Command, C/Supt. Yaw Sarkodie Addo goes to the Border Management Department (BMD/NHQ), C/Supt Seth Appiah Agyekum to Sekondi, C/Supt Johnson A. Benefo to Bole, Superintendent (Supt.) Christian McOwusu to the GAR and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Elvis Alakawen transferred to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS).