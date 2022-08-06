Massive Support For Black Bombers As 3 Boxers Enter medal Zone

Commonwealth Games debutant Abraham Mensah has qualified to the semifinals of the Men’s Bantamweight Boxing competition (+51kg).

The rookie boxer was made to sweat more than necessary by his opponent from Sri Lanka Rukmal Prasana.

The verdict was a split, rather than a unanimous decision for the Ghanaian who joins two other team mates for Saturday’s triple semi final showdown.

18 years old Joseph Commey and experienced Wahid Omar have also qualified to the semifinals.

*More to follow*

GOC Communications