Massive turn out at the GTTA National Youth Championship

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) National Youth Champion was held at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend with a massive turnout of young and talented table tennis players.

The championship which was meant to unearth talents for the national saw over 300 participants at the championship, dubbed “Talents meets Opportunity” at the D.G Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Boys and girls participated in the Under-11, Under-15, Under-18, with the Under- 21 reserved for boys.

In the boys U11 category, it was a contest between Frank Aduhene and Israel Aklie, with the former winning by three sets to one over the latter in the final game.

In the girl’s Under-11 category Juanita Borteley from Nungua beat Jessica Dzrah by three sets to one to be crowned the Queen.

In the U-18 boy’s category, Francis Antwi was crowned the winner after beating James Yeboah by three sets to one in the final game, whilst Judith Acheampong became the Queen after defeating Diana Opoku by the same margin.

Godwin Alabi was crowned the King in the Boy’s U-21 category after four sets of games against Desmond Osei in the final match.

The winners were awarded cash prizes, medals, trophies, and souvenirs from the GTTA.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu thanked Cowbell, Asky Airlines, Stanbic Bank, Lucozade, Ecobank, Goil, and Prudential Bank for their support and sponsorship of the championship.