Massive turnout for COVID-19 vaccine on last day

Most Vaccination Centres in the Tema Metropolis on Friday experienced massive turnout of residents who formed long queues to receive their Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The exercise, which started on Monday, August 16, is expected to officially end on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The metropolitan health directorate targeted a total of 101,500 residents to be vaccinated at the end of the exercise.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Mante-Din and Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate Centres saw long queues as residents waited to receive the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Interacting with some residents, they revealed that they were visiting the centres to receive their jab.

The Reverend Shine Dela-Edem, a Pastor with the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church, Hope Society located at Kakasunaka in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, told the GNA in Tema that he came to the Mante-Din centre because of the crowd in Kpone.

He said the public was gradually becoming aware that the pandemic was not a myth and had whipped up their interest in taking the jab to protect them from the effects of COVID-19.

Sharing his vaccination experience, he said “it’s a normal process, I was asked whether I’ve eaten, my ID card was taken and was injected with the vaccine and I had to wait for a while for my details to be keyed into the system”.

Rev. Dela-Edem said he had not experienced any symptoms for the two-hour period he received his vaccine and asked people to clear their minds off all the conspiracy theories in the public domain.

Encouraging people to get vaccinated, he said, “everybody should come out and take the jab and the only thing is you eat properly and stay healthy. If you don’t have anywhere going, just go home and relax and you’ll feel fine”.

He advised people to continue adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols especially the wearing of nose mask and observe social distancing protocol noting that many Ghanaians had let their guards down in that regard.

Mr Kwesi Amoo, a resident of Tema, also told the GNA that although he struggled for days to get vaccinated, he was elated to have finally gone through the process.