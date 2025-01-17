Massmart and Walmart to Host First Africa-Focused Supplier Growth Summit in Johannesburg

Massmart and Walmart have unveiled plans to host their inaugural Africa-focused Supplier Growth Summit in Johannesburg on April 2, 2025.

This event, inspired by similar successful summits organized by Walmart globally, including in Chile, aims to expand and enhance Massmart’s network of local suppliers for its various retail brands such as Builders Warehouse, Cash & Carry, Game, and Makro across the African continent.

The summit’s main objective is to tap into the potential of Africa-based manufacturers, assemblers, and growers, with the goal of diversifying product offerings and fostering innovation in Massmart’s stores. Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President of Sourcing at Walmart and Operating Partner at Massmart, emphasized the importance of leveraging local suppliers to better meet the needs of African consumers. “Our focus is to harness the power of Africa-based product manufacturers, assemblers, and growers to enhance local product assortment and innovation in our stores on the African continent,” she said, following discussions with the South African Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

The event will provide a platform for prospective suppliers and entrepreneurs from across Africa, with growing interest from countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, and Namibia. Herman Venter, Massmart’s Chief Merchandise Officer, highlighted a common challenge in retail: the difficulty for potential suppliers to directly connect with the buyers who make purchasing decisions. The Growth Summit seeks to address this by offering suppliers the opportunity to pitch directly to the relevant product category buyers, a unique aspect of the summit.

In addition to supplier presentations, the summit will include networking opportunities with senior executives from both Massmart and Walmart, as well as workshops focused on supplier best practices and building trust-based commercial relationships. The overarching goal of the event is to ensure that all participants leave with a clear understanding of the steps needed to establish long-term and mutually beneficial business relationships with Massmart.

Albright further noted that while the Growth Summit is expected to provide new business opportunities for suppliers, its broader impact will extend to socio-economic development. “When a supplier succeeds, their local communities tend to benefit from increased economic investment and job opportunities,” she said, underscoring the event’s potential to contribute to regional economic growth.

With the inaugural summit set to take place in Johannesburg, Massmart and Walmart are positioning this event as a key milestone in their efforts to foster innovation and strengthen economic ties across Africa, paving the way for future growth and partnerships.