The Mastercard Foundation through the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in collaboration with the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, have presented a number of business development start-up kits to 12 artisans in Akim Oda.

The start-up kits which included; sewing machines, hairdressing equipment, baking kits, auto -electrical charger and others were sponsored by Mastercard Foundation and NBSSI under the Young Africa Work project.

Ms Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municial Chief Executive, during the presentation ceremony, advised the beneficiaries not to park the equipment with the excuse of waiting for other facilities, but should start the business at home and grow it gradually.

Mr. Richard Mongson the Municipal Head of Business Advisory Center (BAC) of NBSSI explained that the beneficiaries were selected after assessment indicating their readiness and needs to be able to work.

He noted that, the Young Africa Works is an entrepreneurship development programme, which aims at equipping and training young people in areas such as electronics, welding, fashion designing, baking and confectionery among others to provide pathway out of poverty.