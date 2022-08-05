Master craftsmen advised to create positive aura around work environment

Mr. Sefakor Attah, the Kadjebi District Chairman of the Association of Small-Scale Industries (ASSI), has advised master craftsmen to be humble to create positive aura around the work environment.

He said being humility and respect would earn them trust and respect of others around them.

Mr Attah, who said this at the graduation ceremony of eight hairdressing apprentices at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, explained that having humility in leadership allowed one to recognise the values in others.

He said it would help them to build strong relationships with their customers and apprentices.

The ASSI Chairman said humility created a pleasing aura when relating with people.

Mrs Olivia Dabo-Agbonyitor, the Kadjebi District Chairperson of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH)-Ghana said artisanship was rewarding and urged everyone learn a vocation.

She said the notion that it was school dropouts who learned a trade was a myth that should be ignored.

Madam Selina Nyarko, the District NABH-Ghana Financial Secretary advised the graduands to see their graduation as the beginning of life and establish their own shop.

Miss Patricia Dzifa Misiame, a graduand, was full of joy and told Ghana News Agency that she would open her own hair salon soon.

The granduands were presented with Diplomas and Certificates issued by NABH-Ghana.