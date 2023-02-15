Master craftsmen, SME operators in Volta trained on precision quality

The Design and Technology institute (DTI) has trained 1,338 master craft persons and Small and Medium Enterprises in the Volta Region on Precision Quality.

Precision Quality, as promoted by the Institute, seeks to promote a holistic transformation of work and the workplace by promoting the adoption of quality management parameters.

The DTI, with support from the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, rolled out a training for ten districts and municipalities in the Volta Region as part of the first phase of its Transforming Youth TVET Livelihood for Sustainable Jobs programme, which will run from March to November 2023.

The beneficiaries were from the Ho Municipality, Kpando, Sogakope, Akatsi, Keta, Denu, Aflao, Hohoe, Anfoega, and Kpetoe, and each received a certificate of participation.

The programme seeks to create 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for the youth in Ghana through TVET.

Mr Edwin Fayorse, monitoring and evaluating officer of the DTI said during a drama edutainment which formed part of the training, that through the Mastercard Foundation support, the program was also implemented in the Ashanti and greater Accra regions, bringing to close to 7000 trained in the three regions.

He said using various training models to better serve the practical oriented master crafts persons and SME operators, beneficiaries were taught to consider PQ a “lifestyle change” that would help make their industries globally competitive.

He said the drama was a “top up” of the classroom study, and helped “demonstrate what precision quality is all about,” and helped reach over 5000 master crafts persons and 1000 SMEs

He said the programme sought major impact, with improvements in beneficiaries’ organisational and management structures, including customer relations and work safety improving with visible professionalism and market change.

Dr. Daniel Agbeko, local coordinator for the training, said it had a “gargantuan” impact, and beneficiaries had seen an increase in employees, and expanded their outlets.

He said through the programme, the areas of focus for the training were expanded, and that financial and leadership management had been added to the focus areas of attitudinal change, process integration, teamwork and health and safety among others.

Maxwell, a woodworker from Kpando, said his participation was facilitated through his membership of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and had successfully applied the knowledge acquired in his work.

Peace, a beautician, said she had overhauled her work administration, and implemented rigid stock and financial management that improved her enterprise.

The DTI has been in existence since 2019, and with its focus on skills development, had developed a quality policy.

Using a multiplier approach, it is targeting support for 3 million young people to access quality work opportunities by 2030.