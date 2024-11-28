Mastercard Academy Launches Free Online Course to Boost Financial Literacy Globally

Mastercard Academy has introduced a new, free online course titled “Master Your Card: Finance Demystified,” designed to help individuals build a strong foundation in personal finance management.

Developed in collaboration with the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, the course aims to improve financial literacy, equipping consumers with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate today’s complex financial landscape.

The launch of this course comes in response to alarming global statistics. According to the S&P Global FinLit Survey, an estimated 3.5 billion adults, mainly in developing countries, lack basic financial knowledge. This knowledge gap is critical, as only one-third of adults worldwide are considered financially literate. Mastercard’s initiative seeks to address this gap by providing accessible, quality financial education to anyone with internet access, regardless of their location.

The “Master Your Card: Finance Demystified” course offers an engaging, user-friendly platform featuring interactive lessons, quizzes, and real-life examples. It covers key areas such as electronic payments, budgeting, credit scores, and financial security—fundamental topics designed to help individuals understand and utilize financial tools that can improve their financial well-being. The course is particularly aimed at underserved communities and young adults, many of whom may not have access to financial education through traditional channels.

This initiative aligns with Mastercard’s broader mission to connect one billion people to the digital economy by 2025, providing a scalable solution that empowers individuals to achieve financial independence and avoid common financial pitfalls.

Driss Belemlih, Mastercard’s Executive Vice President of Customer Delivery for the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region, emphasized the importance of the course: “At Mastercard, we are committed to democratizing financial literacy and ensuring everyone has the knowledge and tools to reach their financial goals. This course simplifies everyday finance, making complex topics more accessible and giving individuals the confidence to manage their money.”

The course is part of Mastercard’s wider strategy to promote inclusive financial services. Studies show that people who participate in financial education programs are better equipped to make informed financial decisions, improve their financial knowledge, and adopt positive financial behaviors.

Beyond the public offering, Mastercard Academy also provides on-demand and instructor-led training for over 200 professionals across its global network, supporting both customers and partners in navigating the evolving digital payments landscape.

By offering free access to this invaluable resource, Mastercard is taking a major step towards empowering individuals, especially in underserved and developing regions, to make informed financial decisions and better manage their financial futures.