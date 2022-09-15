Mastercard, DPO Group Team Up for Ghanaian Businesses on Digital Payments

Through the collaboration, DPO will leverage Mastercard’s digital payments technology to enable merchants to safely, seamlessly and securely accept a wide range of digital payment methods including mobile money and via e-wallets – both locally and from abroad – in the currency of their choice.

The collaboration will help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to the growth of the economy, and international companies to process payments via a simple integration to a single platform, equipped with strong protection against online fraud and support for refunds, chargebacks and more. They will also have access to the DPO store, an e-commerce plug and play solution available in more than 20 countries in which DPO operates.

As part of the partnership, DPO and Mastercard will also provide training for Ghanaian firms and entrepreneurs on how to maximise business growth and manage risk with smart use of digital payments.

Eran Feinstein, CEO of DPO Group, said, “Ghana is an exciting market for digital payments and innovation, and we’re delighted to launch our advanced payment solutions to offer entrepreneurs smooth and secure payment services. We are grateful to our longstanding partner Mastercard for their support. Together we look forward to supporting businesses as they grow and reach new customers.”

DPO’s Head of Business Development and Country Manager for Ghana, Manasseh Narh added: “We are thrilled to launch our partnership in Ghana. We know our products can support the ambition and growth goals of Ghanaian businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to partnering with them to offer secure payment technology in a rapidly growing digital payments marketplace.”

This collaboration plays a role in advancing Mastercard’s worldwide commitment to financial inclusion to bring a total of 1 billion people, and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

“We recognise the overwhelming pressure that business owners are currently facing and are committed to supporting them as they adapt to meet ever evolving customer needs. This collaboration has the potential to empower every business with the tools they need to take their operations online and be more competitive in the ever expanding digital economy,” commented Bossman Kwapong, Country Director, Ghana, Mastercard.

E-Commerce has seen significant growth in Ghana in recent years, with the value of digital transactions increasing by 120% between February 2020 and February 2021[1]. The adoption and use of Mobile Money has been central to this growth, and DPO’s payments platform supports this payment method alongside traditional currencies and payment methods.

DPO Group was acquired by Network International in 2021 in a landmark deal for the African payments space. It continues to operate under the same brand in existing territories, and will be launching a new comprehensive payment solution, ‘DPO Pay’ for businesses across Africa and other territories.

