Mastercard Foundation Halts African Development University Funding Over Leadership Misconduct

The Mastercard Foundation is withholding financial support for one of Africa’s non-profit universities. The decision by the Foundation followed serious allegations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement against the leadership of the Niamey-based tertiary institution modelled after Ashesi University in Ghana.

In a statement on March 18, 2023, The Mastercard Foundation said it is aware of the serious allegations related to leadership practices at the African Development University, without elaborating.

But Ghana Business News has found that the allegations bother on sexual harassment and financial mismanagement made against the founder. Some of the allegations have been made on social media by a former employee, Amadou Cissoko, who fearing for his life after making public some of the allegations, had resigned his job and fled Niger for his own safety.

According to Mastercard Foundation, it is is deeply concerned by the issues raised and has commissioned an independent investigation to establish the facts to inform its next steps.