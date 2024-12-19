Mastercard, MTN Group and Arifu Empower Small Businesses in Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda through Digital Skills Initiative

The Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, MTN Group Fintech, and Arifu have launched a collaborative initiative aimed at empowering nearly one million small businesses in Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda.

The program leverages the MoMo Coach chatbot to deliver digital skills, promote access to financial services, and connect entrepreneurs to digital marketplaces, all vital for fostering business growth and resilience.

As part of Mastercard’s global Strive program, the initiative targets the persistent digital divide affecting small enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has limited their access to digital tools. The program builds on previous efforts in Kenya and Nigeria, highlighting the growing demand for digital solutions across the continent. According to the latest data, only 27.65% of businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa had adopted digital tools by the end of 2022, underscoring a significant skills gap that this program aims to address.

The MoMo Coach, powered by Arifu’s Grasp Platform, offers free, accessible micro-learning experiences to small business owners. Delivered through popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, and MTN MoMo, the chatbot provides practical and relevant content on topics like starting a business, managing finances, and securing growth.

“We are excited to catalyze this partnership to equip small business owners with the digital skills they need to succeed in a digital-first world,” said Subhashini Chandran, Mastercard’s Senior Vice President of Social Impact. “Small businesses are key to Africa’s economic growth, and with the right tools, they can thrive in an increasingly digital economy.”

Since its launch, the program has reached over 930,000 MTN customers, merchants, and agents in Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda. More than 75,000 small business owners have accessed free courses, with over 45,000 engaging actively with the MoMo Coach. The content is designed to tackle barriers such as affordability and access to knowledge.

Aminata, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Côte d’Ivoire, shared how the program has helped her manage her business finances more effectively. “My income has increased,” she said. “When I post my goods on WhatsApp, I sell more.”

MTN Group Fintech’s CEO, Serigne Dioum, emphasized the significance of digital empowerment for entrepreneurs. “MoMo Coach is unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy, strengthening communities, and shaping the future of business across Africa,” he said.

This partnership represents a crucial step toward achieving inclusive economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, equipping small businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.