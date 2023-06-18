Master’s Programme in Diplomacy, International Relations Students of ECOWAS Graduate

Commissioner Human Development and Social Affairs takes part in the Graduation Ceremony for ECOWAS Students in the Master’s Programme in Diplomacy and International Relations of the Diplomatic Academy of Spain in Madrid.

The Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR took part in the graduation ceremony of the 4th batch of the ECOWAS Young Diplomats students that attended the course of Master’s Degree in International Affairs in Madrid. The Graduation ceremony took place at the Diplomatic Academy on the 13th of June, 2023. The Commissioner of Human Development and Social Affairs was accompanied by the Head of the Scientific Research and Innovation Division, Dr. Roland KOUAKOU, Coordinator of the programme at ECOWAS.

The Master’s Program is part of the cooperation between the ECOWAS-SPAIN and the Scholarship Program has been set up for young diplomats from the ECOWAS Member States. The objectives targeted through these scholarships are in particular to: (i) improve the development of human capital in the ECOWAS region; (ii) increase the number of diplomats with a very good knowledge of the Spanish language and realities, after studies at the Master’s level; (iii) enrich the knowledge base of the region and promote cooperation between Spain and ECOWAS; (iv) encourage the exchange of ideas and information between Spain and ECOWAS; (v) promote personal and professional development and (vi) facilitate integration between students, through language immersion programs and the exchange of best practices.

Before the graduation ceremony, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR had a first meeting with Ambassador Santiago Miralles, Director of the Academy to learn about the content of the training and the conditions for better participation of students. The second meeting was with Mrs. Carmen Magariños, Director of Cooperation for Africa of the Spanish Agency for the Development of International Cooperation to revisit the programs, especially the one based on the promotion and development of gender. The third meeting was with Ambassadors Tomás Lópes Vilariño Deputy Director for Multilateral African Affairs and Alberto Virella at the Africa Plan. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Benin and ECOWAS, H.E Juan Sell Sanz.

The mission ended with the presentation of diplomas to students from all over the world and participating in the Master’s Program in which six (6) students from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Guinea took part. Participation in the Program is strongly conditional on a thorough knowledge of the Spanish language.