Match Commissioners to undergo one-day training workshop

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organise a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners as part of preparations towards the 2021/22 league season.

The workshop fixed for Wednesday, October 28, would see Match Commissioners who have been selected to officiate in the Ghana Premier League in attendance.

The workshop is expected to begin at 10 am on Wednesday at the GFA Conference room.

According to the GFA, the workshop would look at how to use the competition management system effectively, the key roles of a match Commissioner, how to conduct technical meetings and report writing, and amendments to the laws of the game.

It added that the statutes and regulations of the GFA and integrity values would be looked at.