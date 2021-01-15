Over 70 referees and assistant referees have completed a three-day training at the Ghanaman Center of Excellence, Prampram ahead of the commencement of the National Women’s Premier League.

The training, which began on Tuesday, January 12, ended on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A statement from the GFA said, 41 centre referees and (32) assistant referees were taken through the Technical training, Integrity and Competition Management System (CMS) training as part of the build up to the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League season.

The referees would also undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test as part of the protocols for the new Women’s Premier League campaign which kicks off on Saturday, January 16, 2021.