Matchday 16 Sees Exciting Results as Title Race Intensifies in the Ghana Premier League

Matchday 16 in the Ghana Premier League delivered a series of captivating encounters, with title contenders dropping points and others picking up vital wins to stay within striking distance of the summit.

Hearts of Oak got the action underway on Friday with a narrow 1-0 win over Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium. The game was settled by a late first-half goal from Ahmed Ramzy, moving Hearts of Oak to 28 points, just two behind leaders Heart of Lions.

In Tarkwa, Asante Kotoko were aiming to close the gap on Heart of Lions. They took the lead in the first half through Kwame Poku’s strike, but Medeama SC fought back in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw. This result left Kotoko and Hearts of Oak both tied on 28 points, while Heart of Lions’ lead at the top remained under threat.

However, league leaders Heart of Lions experienced a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bechem United, failing to capitalize on the opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Joint-table contenders Bibiani GoldStars made sure they kept pace with Heart of Lions, thrashing Berekum Chelsea to remain locked on 30 points alongside the league leaders. The two teams are now setting the pace in what promises to be a closely contested title race.

Nations FC also stayed within touching distance of the leaders with a 3-1 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, ensuring they remain in contention for the top spots.

Defending champions Samartex broke their five-match winless streak with a crucial 1-0 win over Aduana in Dormaa, recording their first league victory since November 2024.

At the Tuba Astro turf, Dreams FC secured a vital 1-0 win over Accra Lions, moving two points clear of the relegation zone. This victory gives them some breathing room as they fight to avoid the drop.

In other matches, newly promoted sides Vision FC and Young Apostles each recorded important wins. Vision FC triumphed over Nsoatreman, while Young Apostles overcame Karela, both sides fighting hard to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

With the league’s top teams showing inconsistency and the relegation battle intensifying, Matchday 16 has set the stage for an exciting second half of the season.