MATCOH Urges Stronger Commitment to Tackling NCDs Ahead of 2025 UN Meeting

Chairman of the Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health (MATCOH), Mr. Jeorge Wilson, has called for urgent and sustained efforts to tackle Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Ghana, stressing the need for stronger government commitment ahead of the 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in September 2025.

Speaking at a capacity-building seminar for journalists, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and Persons Living with NCDs (PLwNCDs) in Accra, Mr. Wilson highlighted the alarming rise in NCD-related deaths, which now account for approximately 45% of all mortality in Ghana.

“This is a critical issue that demands our collective attention. The challenges in the health sector, such as high treatment costs, inequitable access to healthcare, and insufficient mental health support, only compound the suffering of those affected by NCDs,” he stated.

The seminar, organized by the Ghana NCD Alliance in collaboration with MATCOH and the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), aimed to equip media professionals and advocates with the necessary tools to push for policy reforms and increased investment in NCD prevention and management.

Mr. Wilson stressed the importance of media and CSO involvement in shaping public discourse and influencing government action on health issues. He emphasized that achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4—reducing premature mortality from NCDs—and ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) requires active engagement from all stakeholders.

“Through this seminar, we aim to enhance the ability of journalists and CSOs to communicate effectively about NCDs, engage with policymakers, and push for prioritization of NCDs in our national health agenda,” he added.

While acknowledging Ghana’s progress in introducing wellness clinics, annual health checks, and free dialysis programs for chronic kidney disease patients, Mr. Wilson urged for increased investment, particularly in mental health services and preventative healthcare.

He called on participants to use the seminar as a platform to strengthen advocacy efforts and hold policymakers accountable in the lead-up to the UN High-Level Meeting.

“Let us be proactive in ensuring that our voices are heard in the policy-making process. Together, we can build momentum for a healthier, more equitable Ghana,” he concluded.

The seminar is expected to set the stage for a stronger media and civil society-led push for sustainable action on NCDs in Ghana.