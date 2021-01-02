Cases of maternal deaths saw drastic reduction at the Bono Regional hospital in Sunyani with the facility recording only three cases in 2020 compared to 20 cases in 2019.

Mrs Joval Nyarko-Ababio, the Supervisor at the Antenatal Clinic of the hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) anaemia, eclampsia and sickel cell contributed to most of the deaths.

She therefore appealed for monitors, BP apparatus and more doctors, assuring that the facility would not record any maternal death in 2021 if the needs were provided.

Earlier, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister visited various wards and feted patients on admission.

The Minister supplied the patients with Christmas packages including tin tomatoes, cooking oil, rice, spices and alcoholic beverages.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson urged the patients to adhere to advice from health workers and take their drugs to facilitate their healing processes.

Mrs Vida Tiwaa, the Midwife in-charge of maternity at the hospital said nine babies comprising four boys and five girls were born on December 31, 2020.

As at 1200 hours, five babies had been delivered, she said adding that some few pregnant women were also in labour.

Mrs Tiwaa appealed to pregnant women to attend regular antenantal clinics to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

